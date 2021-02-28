Hayward (hand) was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against Sacramento.
After being listed as probable on Saturday, Hayward's chances to play Sunday took a turn for the worse as it appears he'll likely miss his third game of the season due to a bruised right hand. With Hayward likely sidelined, Miles Bridges could be in line for a start and increased role.
More News
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Probable vs. Sacramento•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Comes close to double-double•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Will play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Upgraded to probable•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Listed questionable for Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Gordon Hayward: Labeled day-to-day•