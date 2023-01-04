Hayward (hamstring) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies, Steve Reed of The Associated Press reports.
Hayward has been downgraded from doubtful to out Wednesday due to left hamstring soreness. Jalen McDaniels will start in his place. Hayward's next chance to suit up is Friday's game versus the Bucks.
