Hayward will not play in Sunday's game against the Spurs due to lower back discomfort.

Hayward had been listed as probable earlier in the day, but the team switched gears and said he will miss Sunday's contest. The 30-year-old wing will get a few days to rest the back injury as the team's next game comes Wednesday. With Hayward out, Miles Bridges and Malik Monk could see increased workloads.