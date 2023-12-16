Hayward has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Hayward was originally listed as probable, but the downgrade suggests he might have suffered some kind of setback as he's dealing with a stomach bug. Bryce McGowens and Jt Thor are candidates for extended minutes if the veteran forward is ruled out.
