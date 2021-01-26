Hayward scored 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 38 minutes during Monday's 117-108 loss to the Magic.

He tied Terry Rozier for the team scoring lead, but Devonte' Graham was the only other Hornet to supply more than 11 points on the night. Hayward has popped for more than 20 points in four straight games since returning from a minor hip issue, averaging 30.5 points, 6.3 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.8 steals over that blistering stretch.