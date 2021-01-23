Hayward scored 34 points (12-20 FG, 2-6 3PT, 8-10 FT) to go along with six rebounds, four assists and two steals in Friday's loss to the Bulls.

Hayward topped 30 points for the third time this season, primarily based on his ability to get to the basket and free-throw line. Seven of his 12 makes from the field came within the restricted area, and he supplemented that by getting to the line 10 times. Aside from scoring, Hayward has displayed the ability to rack up steals through 14 games by averaging over one per contest for the first time since the 2016 season.