Hayward scored 15 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, three rebounds and a steal over 23 minutes in Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Heat.

Hayward was one of six Hornets players to score in double digits in Tuesday's loss. He's coming into the preseason healthy after missing time last season with multiple injuries. The 50 games Hayward played in 2022 and the 47.5 percent shooting were the most since 2019 in his second season with the Celtics, though his 32.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc was the lowest since 2013 with the Jazz. He's part of a crowded rotation at small forward alongside Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller, but the 33-year-old veteran should still command playing time as long as he remains healthy.