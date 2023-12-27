Hayward has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to a left calf strain.

Hayward has missed just three of Charlotte's first 28 games this season, two due to illness and one due to hamstring soreness. However, the 33-year-old was moving gingerly exiting the court Tuesday, so his status will need to be monitored leading up to games Thursday and Friday. He finished Tuesday's game with eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes.