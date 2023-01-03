Hayward won't return to Monday's game against the Lakers due to left hamstring soreness.
Hayward left the contest in the fourth quarter, and the team quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the contest. He'll be considered day-to-day until more information on the injury is released.
