Hayward won't return to Monday's game against the Jazz after suffering a right hand injury.

Hayward suffered the injury during the second half on a fall and headed immediately to the locker room. Miles Bridges and Cody Martin could see more run down the stretch as a result. He finished the game with 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 26 minutes.