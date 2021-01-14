Hayward won't return to Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to a left hip strain.

The 30-year-old had 16 points (5-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes before leaving the contest during the third quarter. According to Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer, coach James Borrego said Hayward should be considered day-to-day and will travel to Tampa Bay for Thursday's and Saturday's matchups with the Raptors.