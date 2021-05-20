Hayward (foot) is expected to be 100 percent healthy for the start of training camp, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hayward missed the final 25 games of the season due to a sprained right foot, and the Hornets were eliminated from playoff contention after losing a play-in game against the Pacers. Hayward's health continues to be a concern. He's appeared in just 96 games across the past two seasons and will be entering his age 31 season in 2021-22. Hayward was great when he did play this season, as he averaged 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals in 34.0 minutes. The Hornets went 24-20 in games he appeared in.