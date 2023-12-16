Hayward is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the 76ers due to a stomach virus.
Hayward has missed just one game this season and is expected to play Saturday despite dealing with a stomach issue. The veteran forward is averaging 19.4 points, 5.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 34.2 minutes across his previous five appearances.
