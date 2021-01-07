Hayward scored 44 points (15-25 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-12 FT) and added eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 39 minutes of Wednesday's 102-94 win over Atlanta.

Hayward got off to a hot start with 12 points in the first quarter -- more than the entire Hawks team. The outburst was relatively unforeseen for the 30-year-old as he had not scored more than 20 in any of his past four games, and his previous high this season was 28. After the outstanding performance, he is now averaging 21.7 points per game, along with 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists.