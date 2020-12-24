Hayward (finger) recorded 28 points (11-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal during a loss at Cleveland on Wednesday.

Hayward's fractured right pinkie did not affect his usage against the Cavaliers. The forward played 36 minutes, including an 11-minute third quarter where he scored 13 points on seven shots. Hayward will hope to remain healthy and continue playing well in his first season back as a primary option.