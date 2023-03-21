Hayward ended Monday's 115-109 win over the Pacers with 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Hayward helped the Hornets to a comeback win, scoring nine points in the final five minutes. Charlotte, trailing by nine in the fourth quarter, ripped off a 13-0 run that saw Hayward drill a three to take the lead for good. This was only the second time this month Hayward has topped 20 points, as a disappointing season is coming to an end. Hayward's 14.2 points per game and 32.4 percent shooting from three are his lowest marks since joining the Hornets in 2020.