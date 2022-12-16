Hayward (shoulder) participated in Friday's shootaround and said after, "My intentions are to warmup tonight and see where I'm at.", Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Hayward has missed the last nine contests due to a left shoulder fracture but is questionable to return Friday. While he is hopeful he can play, fantasy managers will not know his official status until right before game time. If Hayward can't go against the Hawks, he will likely be available for Sunday's matchup with Denver.