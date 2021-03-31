Hayward scored 26 points (9-19 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Wizards.

Hayward topped 20 points for only the second time in his last eight games and entered the contest shooting only 39.2 percent from the field in that span. His 11 boards were a season-best and enough for him to record his second double-double of the campaign. Though it hadn't translated to production prior to Tuesday's game, Hayward has been on the floor for an average of 40 minutes in his last three contests.