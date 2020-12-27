Hayward scored 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Thunder.

Hayward couldn't maintain his efficiency from the field that he displayed in the team's opening contest. However, he continued to serve the role as an initiator on offense, notching seven assists for the second time in as many games as a Hornet. Hayward will be counted on to maintain a big role if the team hopes to get a win Sunday against the Nets.