Hayward contributed 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 win over the Heat.

Hayward was efficient from the field and posted a solid stat line across the board, though his scoring numbers were certainly eye-popping. He's now scored at least 20 points in four of his last five appearances.