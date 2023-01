Hayward (hamstring) will play in Thursday's game against Chicago.

As usual, Hayward's status essentially has to be handled on a game-to-game basis, but he'll return to action Thursday after missing Tuesday's loss to the Suns. This will be the veteran's 13th appearance since Thanksgiving, having missed 18 games during that stretch. Over his last 12 contests, Hayward is posting 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game.