The Hornets are trading Hayward (calf) to the Thunder in exchange for Tre Mann and Davis Bertans on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hayward hasn't played since Dec. 26 due to a left calf strain but is progressing toward a return. The veteran forward is averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.9 minutes across his 25 appearances this season. However, the emergence of rookie Brandon Miller has made the 33-year-old expendable to Charlotte. Hayward will likely compete for a starting spot with Luguentz Dort for a Thunder team with aspirations to make a deep playoff run.