Hayward is 100 percent healthy ahead of training camp, which starts Tuesday, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Hayward entered last season healthy as well, commencing the campaign with 18.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists through his first seven contests in 2022-23. He then missed chunks of the season with shoulder, hamstring and thumb injuries, but he shot 47.5 percent from the field across 50 appearances. The 33-year-old finds himself in a suddenly crowded rotation, but health with not be an impediment to start the season.