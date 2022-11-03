Hayward has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to left shoulder soreness.
It's not exactly clear what caused the injury, but nevertheless, Hayward won't be available for the second half of Wednesday's game after being ruled out following halftime. Depending on the severity of the issue, his next chance to return to the court will be Friday against the Grizzlies.
