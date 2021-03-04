Hayward finished with 23 points (10-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and five steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 135-102 victory over the Timberwolves.

Hayward was back on the floor after missing the two previous games and certainly appeared untroubled as the Hornets cruised to victory. While the opposition certainly played a part in his gaudy line, Hayward has been fantastic for his new team and is putting together the best season of his career, at least from a fantasy perspective.