Hayward (calf) won't play in Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Hayward exited Tuesday's contest with a strained left calf and he'll end up missing Thursday's tilt due to the matter. With Thursday's contest being the first of a back-to-back, Hayward won't have much time to rest before Charlotte's game against the Suns on Friday. In the meantime, expect Cody Martin and Bryce McGowens to pick up some extra minutes.