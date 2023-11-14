Hayward (hamstring) will not play Tuesday against Miami, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hayward will miss his first game of the year due to a right hamstring strain. Charlotte will be extremely shorthanded without Brandon Miller (ankle) and Terry Rozier (groin) as well. JT Thor and Bryce McGowens will likely shoulder extra usage, while Amari Bailey and Ish Smith could be tasked with enlarged roles off the bench.