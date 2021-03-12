Hayward registered 17 points (4-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 105-102 win against the Pistons.

The 30-year-old struggled from the field Thursday, but he salvaged his night by going eight-for-eight from the charity stripe. He continues to play through his sore right hand that cost him a couple of games before the All-Star Break. Hayward is healthy enough to play and should continue receiving 35-40 minutes a game as long as the Hornets stay in playoff contention.