Hayward (shoulder) anticipates taking the floor Friday versus the Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hayward's status may not officially clear him to play until shortly before the opening tip, but all signs point to him returning from a nine-game absence. The Hornets will have a decision to make regarding the starting five moving forward, given how well Kelly Oubre has played. Hayward could wind up playing a chunk bench role, but he could benefit from serving as the main cog in that unit from a fantasy standpoint.