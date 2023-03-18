Hayward posted six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 121-82 loss to Philadelphia.

Hayward appeared disinterested in the loss and given the eventual outcome, who could blame him? With the Hornets now playing for lottery balls only, it makes sense that Hayward could be scaled back over the coming weeks. For now, he remains a viable 12-team asset, albeit an unappealing one. Beyond that, there is certainly a chance he fades into obscurity before the season is done.