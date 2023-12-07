Hayward produced 27 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-100 loss to the Bulls.

Hayward led all Hornets in scoring while putting together a two-way performance that included strong play both offensively and defensively. Hayward tied a season-high in scoring in the loss, now having posted at least 20 points in six games this year.