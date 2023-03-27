Hayward had a team-high 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes during Sunday's 110-104 win over the Mavericks.

After a tough stretch earlier in March, Hayward has popped for more than 20 points in three of the last four games, with the Hornets winning all three of them. The veteran forward's performance Sunday came with both Kelly Oubre (shoulder) and Terry Rozier (foot) in street clothes though, and Hayward will likely return to his complementary role in the offense once they get healthy.