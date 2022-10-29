Hayward finished Friday's 113-93 loss to the Magic with 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes.

Hayward led Charlotte in scoring even with posting a season-low in minutes played. Hayward led all starters in threes made and rebounds, now averaging 17 points, six rebounds and four assists over his last three contests.