Hayward scored a game-high 26 points (9-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 118-110 win over the Pelicans.

The Hornets came out cold and trailed by 16 points after the first quarter, but Hayward steadied the ship and scored 22 of his points in the second half to lead the comeback. As the main man in Charlotte, the 30-year-old is back to producing the kind of numbers he did in Utah, and through his first nine contests with his new club he's averaging a career-high 22.3 points a game.