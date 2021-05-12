Hayward (foot) is not expected to be available for the play-in tournament, Rod Boone of SI.com reports.
The Hornets are essentially locked into the play-in tournament, but Hayward is not expected to be available. He was cleared for weight-bearing work last week. Until he's able to practice with contact, we shouldn't expect Hayward to return this season.
