Hayward is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Wizards due to a right hamstring strain.

Hayward has yet to miss a game this season and isn't expected to do so Friday despite dealing with a hamstring injury. The veteran forward is off to a strong start, averaging 17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 32.7 minutes across his first seven appearances.