Hayward (knee) is listed as probable for Monday's preseason game against the Wizards.

Hayward appears on track to return to action for the Hornets' penultimate game of the preseason after missing the team's first three tilts with the left knee contusion. With the offseason departure of Miles Bridges, Hayward could be primed to fill a higher-usage role on offense for Charlotte during the upcoming campaign after averaging 15.9 points per game in 2021-22, his second-lowest average in the past nine seasons.