Hayward (thumb) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Hayward appears to have sprained his thumb during Sunday's win over Dallas and will likely be sidelined for the first time since Jan. 23. He's just one of a litany of Hornets nursing injuries, so there'll be plenty of minutes available Tuesday for the likes of Bryce McGowens, Svi Mykhailiuk and Dennis Smith.
