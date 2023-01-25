Hayward (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Bulls.

Hayward sat out Tuesday's contest, the second night of a back-to-back set, to manage a left hamstring strain that already cost him eight games. On the surface, it looked like his absence was merely a rest day, and the veteran forward would be back in the mix against Chicago, but it appears the Hornets will take things one day at a time. Fantasy managers may have to wait until just before Thursday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff before getting Hayward's official availability for the contest.