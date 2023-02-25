Hayward closed Friday's 121-113 win over the Timberwolves with 27 points (10-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes.

Hayward's 13 boards were a season high, earning him his second double-double of the season. He has logged over 30 minutes in each of his last seven outings and is starting to play like he did back in October and November, showing more consistency in his scoring. The veteran forward is averaging 22.5 points over his last four contests and has stayed healthy enough lately to solidify his role in the offense, which is also helped by the fact that Jalen McDaniels was traded away.