Hayward ended with nine points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 win over Atlanta.

Hayward returned to action Saturday, sliding straight into the starting lineup. While he was on a minute restriction, he still managed to put together a serviceable two-way performance. Now healthy, Hayward should be rostered everywhere. With that said, as soon as he strings a couple of strong performances together, managers could consider selling him off for a top-70 player given his recent injury history.