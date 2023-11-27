Hayward ended Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Magic with 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes.

LaMelo Ball left this game early with an ankle issue, and Hayward's final fantasy line left a lot to be desired. The workload was encouraging, however, and the Hornets will need Hayward on the ball more often if Ball ends up missing additional time.