Hayward had seven points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and one steal in Thursday's 116-105 loss to the Lakers.
Hayward was close to a double-double but did not near it in the most expected way. He logged his season high for assists and fell only one rebound short. Hayward was largely limited Thursday, an uninvited trend he has struggled with during recent matchups. He is averaging only 9.5 field-goal attempts across the Hornets' past four games.
