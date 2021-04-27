Hayward (foot) is not close to returning to game action, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

When asked about Hayward's recovery from a sprained foot, coach James Borrego said Tuesday that Hayward "is not there yet," in terms of doing any on-court work. The star forward is set to be re-evaluated within the next few days, but at this stage the Hornets will be lucky to get Hayward back before the end of the regular season.