Hayward (thumb) sports a doubtful designation for Friday's game versus the Bulls, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hayward appears likely to miss out on his second consecutive game while nursing a thumb sprain, and the Hornets have little incentive to rush him back to a team that sits well outside the playoff picture with just over a week remaining in the regular season. Barring a turnaround in his status, Hayward's next opportunity to suit up surfaces Sunday against the Raptors, while Bryce McGowens likely lines up for his second straight start.