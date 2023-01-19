Hayward (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Hayward's absence doesn't come as a surprise considering his doubtful tag and will officially extend his streak of missed games to eight due to a lingering left hamstring injury. His leave has allowed for Jalen McDaniels to remain in the starting lineup and should open up more opportunities for Bryce McGowens and JT Thor on Wednesday. Hayward's next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the Hawks.