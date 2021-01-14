Hayward (hip) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday's game against Toronto.
Hayward was listed as probable on the team's 5:30 PM ET injury report, but he was quickly changed to doubtful as he battles a strained left hip. Assuming Hayward sits, expect Miles Bridges to be the primary beneficiary.
