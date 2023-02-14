Hayward totaled 26 points (9-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 144-138 victory over the Hawks.

Hayward continues to shoot the ball well, having now shot at least 50 percent from the floor in nine of his past 11 games. He has also recorded multiple steals in three straight contests while typically going perfect from the line. While it does feel as though his next injury is just around the corner, his minutes are on the rise, as is his production, making him valuable across nine-category formats.