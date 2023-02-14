Hayward totaled 26 points (9-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 144-138 victory over the Hawks.

Hayward continues to produce well on the offensive end, having now shot at least 50 percent from the floor in nine of his past 11 games. He has also recorded multiple steals in three straight contests while typically converting at a high rate from the free-throw line. Though injury concerns remain for the veteran forward, his minutes are on the rise, as is his production, making him an increasingly more valuable commodity across nine-category formats.