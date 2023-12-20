Hayward (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Hayward missed back-to-back games due to a stomach virus but will return to action Wednesday. Over his last seven appearances, Hayward has averaged 19.4 points, 5.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 33.4 minutes per game, but he may be subject to a minute restriction versus Indiana.